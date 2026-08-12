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PROPERTY

One Stanley sells two homes for over HK$205m

PROPERTY
5 hours ago
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One Stanley.
One Stanley.

K&K Property's One Stanley recorded two transactions for over HK$205 million on Wednesday. 

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The sold properties include a 3,059-square-foot, four-bedroom house that fetched over HK$118 million, or HK$38,598 per sq ft, setting a new record for both transaction price and price per sq ft among similar house types. 

The other unit is a four-bedroom duplex, which sold for HK$86.95 million, or HK$35,260 per sq ft.

The developer noted that 53 units have been sold so far, cashing in around HK$5.7 billion.

 

One StanleyK&K Property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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