One Stanley sells two homes for over HK$205m

K&K Property's One Stanley recorded two transactions for over HK$205 million on Wednesday.

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The sold properties include a 3,059-square-foot, four-bedroom house that fetched over HK$118 million, or HK$38,598 per sq ft, setting a new record for both transaction price and price per sq ft among similar house types.

The other unit is a four-bedroom duplex, which sold for HK$86.95 million, or HK$35,260 per sq ft.

The developer noted that 53 units have been sold so far, cashing in around HK$5.7 billion.