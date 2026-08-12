One Stanley sells two homes for over HK$205m

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One Stanley to tender two luxury houses on July 31
15-07-2026 16:06 HKT
One Stanley sells a four-bedroom duplex unit for $86.2 million
08-06-2026 19:00 HKT
One Stanley to launch tender for two houses on June 11
28-05-2026 16:54 HKT
One Stanley has sold five-bedroom duplex unit for nearly $120m
18-05-2026 19:30 HKT
One Stanley to tender two houses on May 7
20-04-2026 17:15 HKT
foto+ in Mong Kok records 104 deals so far
15-04-2026 17:39 HKT
Foto+ records over 28 times oversubscription on Thursday
26-03-2026 20:10 HKT
Foto+ in Mong Kok to sell all 122 units on Friday
24-03-2026 17:01 HKT
K&K Property announces foto+ project in Mong Kok
02-03-2026 18:06 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT