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PROPERTY

One Stanley to tender two houses on May 7

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Tony Cheng, left.
Tony Cheng, left.

K&K Property said on Monday that it plans to sell two homes of its luxury project One Stanley by tender on May 7 amid the lifting market sentiment.

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One mansion features a four-bedroom layout, measuring 2,695 square feet, with a 526-sq-ft terrace.

Meanwhile, the three-bedroom sky villa to be tendered spans 1,215 sq ft, connecting to a 39-sq-ft platform.

The luxury home price in Hong Kong is expected to see an 8 to 13 percent hike this year, and the company believes that the project will receive a warm response in the short term, said Tony Cheng, investment and sales director of K&K Property.

These two houses have been opened to the public for viewing by reservation, the developer said, adding that One Stanley has sold 40 units to date, cashing in over HK$4.17 billion.

K&K PropertyOne Stanley

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