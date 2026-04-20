One Stanley to tender two houses on May 7

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foto+ in Mong Kok records 104 deals so far
15-04-2026 17:39 HKT
Foto+ records over 28 times oversubscription on Thursday
26-03-2026 20:10 HKT
Foto+ in Mong Kok to sell all 122 units on Friday
24-03-2026 17:01 HKT
K&K Property announces foto+ project in Mong Kok
02-03-2026 18:06 HKT
Phase 6A of Deep Water South sells three units on Saturday
19-04-2026 18:05 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells all 88 units on Saturday
19-04-2026 17:40 HKT
KT Marina II sells 127 units on Saturday
19-04-2026 17:05 HKT
Victoria Voyage sold 6 units for $74.15 million on Saturday
19-04-2026 16:12 HKT