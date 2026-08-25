The Lo family of Great Eagle snaps up four units at La Mirabelle II for over HK$59m

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La Mirabelle II sells three units for over HK$21m on Thursday
13-08-2026 20:05 HKT
La Mirabelle II may release more units following second round sales
29-07-2026 16:04 HKT
La Mirabelle II to tender sea-view three-bedroom units on Saturday
22-07-2026 20:48 HKT
La Mirabelle II to launch show flat before weekend registration opens
16-07-2026 14:37 HKT
Great Eagle family purchases Sea To Sky units for HK$22 mn
15-12-2025 17:49 HKT
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
IT manager sentenced to 22 months for stealing $1.2m in Deloitte laptops
21-08-2026 21:49 HKT