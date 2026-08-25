The Lo family of Great Eagle snaps up four units at La Mirabelle II for over HK$59m

Lo Ka-shui, chairman and managing director of Great Eagle(0041), along with his family, has purchased four units at Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O for around HK$59.19 million.

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This follows an earlier acquisition in late March, when the Lo family bought three units at La Mirabelle I for HK$43.7 million, bringing their investment for this series to seven homes totaling around HK$103 million.

Meanwhile, the Lo family has acquired three two-bedroom units at New World Development's (0017) The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai for around HK$47.2 million, according to market information.