Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time

Dozens of drivers were trapped in the basement car park at Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing for more than two hours on Sunday night, with many venting their frustration online over the gridlock and being charged for the extra time spent stuck inside.

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One driver who left from the B3 level at 8.30pm said they had been stuck for 1.5 hours and eventually waited over two hours to get out. Another driver leaving at 7.30pm reported taking two hours to exit. Some said their cars had not moved for an entire hour, while the customer service hotline was constantly busy.

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Drivers blamed the chaos on vehicles trying to enter the car park blocking the exit, and poor traffic management by security staff who allegedly allowed queue-jumping. One driver quoted customer service as saying: "The heavy rain made it difficult to direct traffic," a response that angered many who questioned why the car park continued to charge for the extra time caused by the congestion.

Some drivers called the charges "unreasonable" and demanded compensation, with one vowing never to return to Cityplaza.