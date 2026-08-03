Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction

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Diamond smile: Singapore jails man for gem in mouth theft
21-07-2026 16:38 HKT
Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
11-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Chinese man arrested for stealing 65,000 baht on Bangkok-bound flight
15-04-2026 01:02 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents plead for early access after suspected break-in
14-04-2026 14:04 HKT
Thieves steal 12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars in Europe
29-03-2026 13:20 HKT
Man steals gold ring at Kwun Tong shop, caught fleeing barefoot
20-02-2026 19:40 HKT
‘Poverty anti-theft hack’: debit card theft foiled by insufficient balance
15-01-2026 18:36 HKT
China bans dual-use goods exports for Japan military over Taiwan remarks
06-01-2026 22:34 HKT
Sheung Shui fruit shop thwarts theft with 'rigged' money bucket
31-12-2025 04:16 HKT
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
02-08-2026 11:08 HKT