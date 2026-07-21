Former EdCity executive director purchases unit at 83 Wing Hong Street for HK$7.39m

New World Development(0017)'s grade A office building in Cheung Sha Wan, 83 Wing Hong Street, has sold a low-floor unit to Victor Cheng Pat-leung, former executive director of Hong Kong Education City for around HK$7.39 million.

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The transaction involves a unit spanning about 1,015 square feet, which translates to around HK$7,280 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, another 1,015 sq ft unit on the 11th floor of the tower was acquired by Hong Kong Association for Science and Mathematics Education for about HK$7.3 million,or HK$7,202 per sq ft.

NWD has launched 55 units in four phases with price cuts, selling 42 units so far at an average price of around HK$7,000 per sq ft.