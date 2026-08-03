logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Sterling I to upload sales brochure within 48 hours earliest with showflats opening soon

PROPERTY
18 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

China Resources Land (1109) said on Monday that the sales brochure for its Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling I, will be uploaded within 48 hours at earliest, with showflats opening shortly after and official sales commencing this month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The developer shared that the clubhouse, including the gardens, covers over 170,000 square feet and features more than 40 facilities. 

The developer arranged a special collaboration with the Hong Kong Ballet to provide residents with ballet workshops and exclusive rehearsals, making it the first such collaborative residential development project in Hong Kong.

Within one year of occupancy, residents will be able to enjoy workshops led by professional dancers from the Hong Kong Ballet at the clubhouse, according to Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director. 

The Sterling comprises six residential towers, offering a total of over 2,200 units. 

Among them, The Sterling I, which is about to be launched, offers over 500 units ranging from one to three bedrooms, with a focus on two-bedroom units.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CKA’s The Coast Line sells 67 parking spaces on Saturday
PROPERTY
02-08-2026 16:20 HKT
Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom. URA
China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 22:51 HKT
Kong Jian (left), Cen Feifei (right)
The Sterling I’s set for August launch amid strong mainland buyer interest
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 22:39 HKT
From left: Weber Lo, Adriel Chan, Kenneth Chiu Ka-kui, chief financial officer and executive director of Hang Lung and Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung optimistic on retail, mainland rental amid H1 2026 profit drop
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 22:15 HKT
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Swire Properties posts double-digit retail growth in mainland China, 100pc HK mall occupancy
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 21:44 HKT
Derek Chan
HK private home supply falls below 100,000 for first time in 4 years, Ricacorp warns supply gap risk ahead
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 18:03 HKT
Hongkong Land's office and retail space includes the Landmark, above, Alexandra House and Exchange Square's towers. 2006/04/15 The Standard A03 (Pix By : Peter Ng)
Wharf Real Estate Investment to sell Singapore's Wheelock Place to Hongkong Land for S$1.11b
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:37 HKT
Cannas Ho
Record rents, tenant-turned buyers to support property market, New World says
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Cannas Ho, left.
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
Bowen Place in Mid-Levels.
Standard Chartered's Judy Hsu buys HK$46.5m unit at Bowen Place
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 16:24 HKT
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
A woman posing for picture with a motorcycle rider offering photo and video service along a street in Chongqing, southwestern China. (AFP)
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
CHINA
02-08-2026 11:08 HKT
Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.