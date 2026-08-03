The Sterling I to upload sales brochure within 48 hours earliest with showflats opening soon

China Resources Land (1109) said on Monday that the sales brochure for its Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling I, will be uploaded within 48 hours at earliest, with showflats opening shortly after and official sales commencing this month.

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The developer shared that the clubhouse, including the gardens, covers over 170,000 square feet and features more than 40 facilities.

The developer arranged a special collaboration with the Hong Kong Ballet to provide residents with ballet workshops and exclusive rehearsals, making it the first such collaborative residential development project in Hong Kong.

Within one year of occupancy, residents will be able to enjoy workshops led by professional dancers from the Hong Kong Ballet at the clubhouse, according to Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director.

The Sterling comprises six residential towers, offering a total of over 2,200 units.

Among them, The Sterling I, which is about to be launched, offers over 500 units ranging from one to three bedrooms, with a focus on two-bedroom units.

