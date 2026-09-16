State Residence opens show flats with first price list released within 24 hours

Sky Ace Enterprises' State Residence in North Point opened two show flats to the media on Wednesday, with first price list expected to be released within 24 hours and sales planned to commence within the month.

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The furnished show flat of unit E on the 23rd floor spans 433 square feet and features a two-bedroom layout.

Meanwhile, the other show flat is an unfurnished one-bedroom unit on the 15th floor, spanning 304 sq ft and featuring a rectangular living room to facilitate furniture arrangement.