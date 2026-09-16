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PROPERTY

REDA supports PA and first Five-Year Plan for improved future land supply

PROPERTY
21 mins ago
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Stewart Leung.
Stewart Leung.

The Real Estate Developers Association (REDA) welcomed the government's Policy Address and first Five-Year Plan, noting that it outlines a concise development blueprint for the city's future.

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REDA chairman Stewart Leung Chi-kin was pleased to see the government adopt the four key initiatives proposed by the association, including urban renewal with new strategy, developing high quality Northern Metropolis, promoting development through multiple innovative implementation tools and consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international financial center. 

He welcomed the target to reach 900 hectares of "spade ready sites" available in the Northern Metropolis, asserting that the policy provides greater land supply certainty. 

REDA expressed hopes for the Development Bureau to coordinate with various land supply units in the Northern Metropolis to manage the supply timeline according to market conditions, so as to contribute to effective resource allocation.  

 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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