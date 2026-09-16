Wheelock's Ricky Wong expects new policies to boost private property market

Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu welcomed the government's Policy Address and first Five-Year Plan, pledging cooperation with the government's policies to continuously develop high-quality international residential and community facilities.

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Wong expects the upcoming opening of the Kwu Tung MTR station to stimulate long-term demand for Wheelock's Park Silicon project, and revealed plans to launch it as a ready-to-move-in project, depending on market conditions.

He noted that residential housing available for sale accounts for up to 60 percent of the housing supply in the next 10 years, expressing confidence that the government has reserved enough land for private housing development. He expects policies to reduce stamp duties to boost young families' confidence in purchasing homes.