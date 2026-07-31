logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rose 25 points at market close, Laopu Gold jumps 10 percent

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hang Seng Index has gained for five consecutive days, rising 25 points at market close on the last trading day of July.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,884 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$328 billion.

Tech gauge rose 0.53 percent to 4,829 points.

Among the tech heavyweights, Lenovo (0992) extended its early gains by rising 9.75 percent. Alibaba (9988) increased 4.65 percent. Baidu (9888) and Kuaishou (1024) rose 3.72 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively. Chip stock SMIC (0981) gained 2.02 percent.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi (1810) dropped 7.28 percent as the worst-performing blue chip. 

Laopu Gold (6181) jumped 10.1 percent, becoming the best-performing blue chip. Chow Tai Fook (1929) also performed well, rising 2.23 percent.

HSBC (0005) rose 2.25 percent.

Chinese optical maker Zhongji Innolight (3308) rose 7.08 percent.

Hang Lung Properties (0101) dropped 3.44 percent and Hang Lung (0010) slid 0.72 percent after announcing a net loss for the first half of 2026.

Oil majors PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) fell 2.07 percent and 1.49 percent. Hong Kong and China Gas (0003) declined 1.95 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 27 points, or 0.72 percent, to 3,832 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 2.21 percent to 13,578 points.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
NEWS
30-07-2026 16:57 HKT
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
29-07-2026 15:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.