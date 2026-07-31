Hang Seng Index rose 25 points at market close, Laopu Gold jumps 10 percent

Hang Seng Index has gained for five consecutive days, rising 25 points at market close on the last trading day of July.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,884 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$328 billion.

Tech gauge rose 0.53 percent to 4,829 points.

Among the tech heavyweights, Lenovo (0992) extended its early gains by rising 9.75 percent. Alibaba (9988) increased 4.65 percent. Baidu (9888) and Kuaishou (1024) rose 3.72 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively. Chip stock SMIC (0981) gained 2.02 percent.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi (1810) dropped 7.28 percent as the worst-performing blue chip.

Laopu Gold (6181) jumped 10.1 percent, becoming the best-performing blue chip. Chow Tai Fook (1929) also performed well, rising 2.23 percent.

HSBC (0005) rose 2.25 percent.

Chinese optical maker Zhongji Innolight (3308) rose 7.08 percent.

Hang Lung Properties (0101) dropped 3.44 percent and Hang Lung (0010) slid 0.72 percent after announcing a net loss for the first half of 2026.

Oil majors PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) fell 2.07 percent and 1.49 percent. Hong Kong and China Gas (0003) declined 1.95 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 27 points, or 0.72 percent, to 3,832 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 2.21 percent to 13,578 points.