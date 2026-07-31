HSI muted in early trading, slid 28 points by midday break

Hang Seng Index once rose 55 points to 25,914 in early trading but slid by midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,830 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$178 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index increased 0.7 percent to 4,837 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up by 28 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,833 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 3.16 percent to 13,705 points.