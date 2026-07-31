CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF closes 15pc higher on HK debut

CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF (3537) debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, offering monthly dividends mainly from KOSPI 200 Index option premiums, catering to investors seeking potential income enhancement.

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Its listing price is HK$7.78 per share, with a board lot size of 100 units. The share rose 15.48 percent to HK$8.98 at market close, delivering a gain of HK$120 per board lot.

Ding Chen, chief executive of CSOP Asset Management, said the ETF is designed to provide monthly dividends and enhance portfolio resilience amid the volatile Korean market environment.

Against the backdrop of the KOSPI 200 Index's annualized volatility rising to 60.1 percent, the KOSPI 200 Index covered call strategy delivered a robust return of 25.4 percent year to date in 2026. Global quarterly net inflows into KOSPI 200 Index covered call ETFs accelerated, reaching approximately 2 trillion won (HK$10.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, CSOP noted.

The company added that the new ETF allows investors to participate in a covered call strategy through professional management, without the need to navigate the complexities of options position management on their own.

A covered call strategy is an options trading strategy that involves holding a long position in an underlying asset, such as stocks, commodities, bonds, currencies, or indices, while simultaneously writing call options on the same asset.

The company noted that covered call ETFs have attracted HK$22.6 billion in net inflows in Hong Kong year-to-date, reflecting strong investor appetite for income-enhancing strategies. CSOP's Hang Seng Index Covered Call Active ETF (2802) has gained the most among its peers, drawing HK$10.3 billion in net inflows.