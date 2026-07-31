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FINANCE

Impact Beyond Dialogue 2026 stresses aging with purpose in Hong Kong and Singapore

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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From left: Antony Leung, chairman of Nan Fung Group and chairman & co-founder of New Frontier Group; Karen Ngui, head of DBS Foundation; Winnie Ho; Eric Teo; and Rebecca Choy Yung, founding chair of Golden Age Foundation
From left: Antony Leung, chairman of Nan Fung Group and chairman & co-founder of New Frontier Group; Karen Ngui, head of DBS Foundation; Winnie Ho; Eric Teo; and Rebecca Choy Yung, founding chair of Golden Age Foundation

DBS Foundation and Golden Age Foundation co-organized Impact Beyond Dialogue 2026 on Friday, aiming to reshape how aging is viewed in Hong Kong and Singapore, moving from the traditional three-stage life model of “education, work and retirement” to community-focused and longevity support.

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As Hong Kong and Singapore are becoming super-aged societies, the dialogue pointed out that the traditional model is now outdated. Instead, cross-sector collaboration can support purposeful aging, which older adults can continue learning, stay socially connected, and contribute meaningfully to their communities throughout their lives, rather than being defined by their age.

Eric Teo Boon Hee , consul-general of Singapore in Hong Kong, said both cities can learn from each other’s policymaking, given the common demographic future. He highlighted Singapore’s five dimensions of “Rewirement”, covering preventive health, care, inclusive contribution, community networks and senior-friendly living environment.

An inclusive community is more important than having a place to live, said Winnie Ho wing-yin, Secretary for Housing, noting that the government, businesses, social sector, and academia can work together to strengthen community networks and enable seniors to live purposeful and fulfilling lives.

Meanwhile, DBS Foundation is serving as strategic content partner of the 11th Golden Age Expo and Summit 2026, held from July 30 to August 1 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. It will showcase nine supported local partners, including social enterprises and community programs addressing aging society needs. Visitors can explore solutions in aging-in-place, inclusive employment, community building, financial literacy, gerontechnology, and cognitive health.

 

DBS FoundationGolden Age FoundationImpact Beyond Dialogue 2026Hong KongSingapore11th Golden Age Expo and Summit 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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