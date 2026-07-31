logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

HK private home supply falls below 100,000 for first time in 4 years, Ricacorp warns supply gap risk ahead

PROPERTY
2 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Derek Chan
Derek Chan

Hong Kong’s potential private residential units drop below 100,000 for the first time in four years, with completed unsold stock and land reserves under construction declining, Ricacopr Properties said it indicates significant destocking progress by developers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong’s potential supply of private residential units over the next three to four years is estimated to fall to 96,000 units, according to the Housing Bureau's second-quarter figures as of the end of June. 

Ricacorp Properties’ head of research, Derek Chan Hoi-chiu, said the change signals a gradual shift from an inventory peak toward a supply-demand balance in the primary market. He pointed out that the phased easing of inventory pressure and the narrowing of supply at the source have supported property prices. 

Meanwhile, Chan noted that the aggressive price wars with substantial discounts seen previously among developers are unlikely to reappear. Instead, new project pricing will return to market-aligned levels, providing tangible support for Hong Kong property prices to remain stable.

However, Chan believes that the sharp reduction in land reserves under construction to 16,000 units signals a potential risk of a supply gap in the primary market in three to five years. Given the highly lagged nature of land development, he said the authorities should maintain strategic resolve in land policy and must not interrupt long-term land sale plans due to short-term market fluctuations. 

Chan suggested that the government should adhere to a balanced and orderly land creation mechanism, steadily releasing land to avoid future supply-demand imbalances. He said that this can ensure Hong Kong's property market and property prices can maintain a healthy long-term development trajectory.

 

Hong Kongprivate homeRicacorp Properties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Antony Leung, chairman of Nan Fung Group and chairman & co-founder of New Frontier Group; Karen Ngui, head of DBS Foundation; Winnie Ho; Eric Teo; and Rebecca Choy Yung, founding chair of Golden Age Foundation
Impact Beyond Dialogue 2026 stresses aging with purpose in Hong Kong and Singapore
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong GDP Q2 2026 estimates to grow 4.3 percent, lower than market expectations
FINANCE
2 hours ago
CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF closes 15pc higher on HK debut
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rose 25 points at market close, Laopu Gold jumps 10 percent
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HSI muted in early trading, slid 28 points by midday break
FINANCE
7 hours ago
HSI opens lower, down 21 points, Lenovo and SMIC rose 8 percent
FINANCE
9 hours ago
NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) begins its Hong Kong IPO bookbuilding, raising $643.9 mln
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:47 HKT
HKEX.
HK market benefits little from AI rally, with HSI down 10.7pc in H1: SFC research
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:39 HKT
Zhongji Innolights' debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Zhongji Innolight drops 2.04pc at market close after Hong Kong's largest share sale this year
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:18 HKT
HK's SFC freezes $125 million assets linked to suspected IPO fraud
FINANCE
30-07-2026 16:59 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
NEWS
30-07-2026 16:57 HKT
FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.