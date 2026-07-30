NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) begins its Hong Kong IPO bookbuilding, raising $643.9 mln

Intelligent driving motion control technologies developer NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) kicked off bookbuilding for its Hong Kong initial public offering on Thursday, seeking to raise up to HK$643.9 million.

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The company, which is backed by major investors including Contemporary Amperex Technology (3750) and Hillhouse Investment, plans to offer 57.59 million H shares and is priced at HK$10.42 to HK$11.18. Each board lot of 100 shares requires a minimum investment of HK$1,129.27.

It is scheduled to debut on August 7.

Founded in 2016 and based in Hangzhou, NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) specializes in brake-by-wire systems, chassis electronic controls, and steering components for intelligent driving to improve safety, comfort, and efficiency.