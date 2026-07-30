logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday

PROPERTY
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Cannas Ho, left.
Cannas Ho, left.

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, jointly developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), will release three special units for tender next Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, noted that the three units available for tender range from 760 to 784 square feet, with terraces spanning 109 to 384 sq ft.

Meanwhile, the project opened a three-bedroom show flat for public viewing on Thursday.

The Pavilia Farm III has sold nine units this month, raking in HK$190 million, with an average selling price of HK$21 million.

Ho mentioned that a high-floor, 299-sq-ft one-bedroom unit was recently rented out for HK$24,500 per month, or HK$82 per sq ft, setting a new rental rate record for the project. As rental prices continue to hit new highs, many investors are planning to enter the market, while some tenants are considering switching from renting to buying, she added.

In addition, Deep Water Pavilia in Wong Chuk Hang will open show flats for viewing soon, with plans to launch completed units for sale in the third and fourth quarters, said Ho.

 

The Pavilia Farm IIINew World Developmenttender

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
K11 MUSEA's new VIP lounge starts operations in July.
NWD K11 upgrades KLUB 11 loyalty programme to boost premium engagement 
FINANCE
29-07-2026 15:27 HKT
People lines up to buy during the second round of sales for The Pavilia Farm III.
The Pavilia Farm III sets new record high for two-bedroom unit at HK$13.45m
PROPERTY
28-07-2026 16:50 HKT
HSITP.
HSITP launches tender for four additional lands using two-envelope system
FINANCE
24-07-2026 16:12 HKT
83 Wing Hong Street's exterior.
Former EdCity executive director purchases unit at 83 Wing Hong Street for HK$7.39m
PROPERTY
21-07-2026 16:47 HKT
The exterior of 21 Borrett Road phase 2.
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells three-bedroom unit by tender for over HK$126m
PROPERTY
16-07-2026 15:44 HKT
The exterior of The Pavilia Farm III.
The Pavilia Farm III sells three-bedroom unit for HK$22.95m by tender
PROPERTY
15-07-2026 16:19 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.
MTRC launches tender for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
PROPERTY
15-07-2026 15:09 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs
PROPERTY
13-07-2026 15:08 HKT
Pavilia Rosa.
NWD’s Pavilia Rosa launches five units for sale next Monday
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 17:11 HKT
CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi.
CK Asset’s 21 Borrett Road Phase 2 sells four-bedroom unit for HK$157 mln
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 16:54 HKT
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
29-07-2026 15:54 HKT
Two mainland unlicensed tour guides arrested in joint operation targeting unregulated tourism
NEWS
29-07-2026 10:33 HKT
Nine wet days ahead as AI models flag four tropical systems
NEWS
29-07-2026 17:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.