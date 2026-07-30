The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, jointly developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), will release three special units for tender next Monday.

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Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, noted that the three units available for tender range from 760 to 784 square feet, with terraces spanning 109 to 384 sq ft.

Meanwhile, the project opened a three-bedroom show flat for public viewing on Thursday.

The Pavilia Farm III has sold nine units this month, raking in HK$190 million, with an average selling price of HK$21 million.

Ho mentioned that a high-floor, 299-sq-ft one-bedroom unit was recently rented out for HK$24,500 per month, or HK$82 per sq ft, setting a new rental rate record for the project. As rental prices continue to hit new highs, many investors are planning to enter the market, while some tenants are considering switching from renting to buying, she added.

In addition, Deep Water Pavilia in Wong Chuk Hang will open show flats for viewing soon, with plans to launch completed units for sale in the third and fourth quarters, said Ho.