The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday

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NWD K11 upgrades KLUB 11 loyalty programme to boost premium engagement
29-07-2026 15:27 HKT
HSITP launches tender for four additional lands using two-envelope system
24-07-2026 16:12 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells three-bedroom unit for HK$22.95m by tender
15-07-2026 16:19 HKT
MTRC launches tender for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
15-07-2026 15:09 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs
13-07-2026 15:08 HKT
NWD’s Pavilia Rosa launches five units for sale next Monday
09-07-2026 17:11 HKT
Nine wet days ahead as AI models flag four tropical systems
29-07-2026 17:14 HKT