logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSITP launches tender for four additional lands using two-envelope system

FINANCE
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
HSITP.
HSITP.

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) launched a public tender for four additional land parcels on Friday, aiming to further harnessprivate-sector market forces to accelerate its development.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The newly tendered land parcels comprise three innovation and technology parcels, which can be developed into laboratories and offices, and one parcel designated for talent accommodation. 

The tender will also continue to adopt the "two-envelope system", with a weighting of 70 percent for technical proposals and 30 percent for financial offers.

Besides, under the public-private partnership development model, successful tenderers will be responsible for the design, construction, financing, and management of the respective sites.

The public tender submission will close at noon on October 20.

Following last month's first public tender for Phase 1 land parcels, the firm is advancing with a second round of tenders just over a month later, allowing the market to assess and plan ahead, effectively shortening the transition period between the development of individual land parcels and deepening synergies with the first-round tender, said Vincent Ma Wai-shin, chief executive of HSITP.

"This fully reflects our determination to press ahead with HSITP's development at full speed, seizing every moment," Ma added.

Currently, the first three buildings in Batch 1 of Phase 1 at HSITP have been completed, with two wet-lab buildings fully leased. 

Construction of the remaining five buildings is targeted to be completed within this year, of which Building 1 has topped out and façade works are under way, with a pre-leasing rate of over 70 percent.

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Parklandtendertwo-envelope systeminnovationtechnologytalent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Pentagon awards Oracle nearly US$7 billion deal in latest software consolidation push
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
The exterior of 21 Borrett Road phase 2.
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells three-bedroom unit by tender for over HK$126m
PROPERTY
16-07-2026 15:44 HKT
Francis Fong Po-kiu
HKIC's performance demonstrates viability of SAR's dual engines: Francis Fong
FINANCE
16-07-2026 15:41 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.
MTRC launches tender for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
PROPERTY
15-07-2026 15:09 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs
PROPERTY
13-07-2026 15:08 HKT
CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi.
CK Asset’s 21 Borrett Road Phase 2 sells four-bedroom unit for HK$157 mln
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 16:54 HKT
MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
PROPERTY
06-07-2026 18:18 HKT
Hung Shui Kiu pilot area.
Hung Shui Kiu pilot area draws two bids, including Henderson and China Overseas-led consortium
PROPERTY
03-07-2026 13:23 HKT
CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi.
CK Asset sets price record with a HK$380 mln unit sale at 21 Borrett Road phase 2
PROPERTY
25-06-2026 17:27 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a four-bedroom unit on Sunday
PROPERTY
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 13:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.