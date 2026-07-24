HSITP launches tender for four additional lands using two-envelope system

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) launched a public tender for four additional land parcels on Friday, aiming to further harnessprivate-sector market forces to accelerate its development.

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The newly tendered land parcels comprise three innovation and technology parcels, which can be developed into laboratories and offices, and one parcel designated for talent accommodation.

The tender will also continue to adopt the "two-envelope system", with a weighting of 70 percent for technical proposals and 30 percent for financial offers.

Besides, under the public-private partnership development model, successful tenderers will be responsible for the design, construction, financing, and management of the respective sites.

The public tender submission will close at noon on October 20.

Following last month's first public tender for Phase 1 land parcels, the firm is advancing with a second round of tenders just over a month later, allowing the market to assess and plan ahead, effectively shortening the transition period between the development of individual land parcels and deepening synergies with the first-round tender, said Vincent Ma Wai-shin, chief executive of HSITP.

"This fully reflects our determination to press ahead with HSITP's development at full speed, seizing every moment," Ma added.

Currently, the first three buildings in Batch 1 of Phase 1 at HSITP have been completed, with two wet-lab buildings fully leased.

Construction of the remaining five buildings is targeted to be completed within this year, of which Building 1 has topped out and façade works are under way, with a pre-leasing rate of over 70 percent.