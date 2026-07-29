NWD K11 upgrades KLUB 11 loyalty programme to boost premium engagement 

New World Development’s (0017) K11 announced a comprehensive upgrade to its KLUB 11 loyalty programme on Wednesday, introducing a new platinum card tier and over 100 exclusive privileges to elevate the premium experience.

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Driven by the continued growth in Hong Kong's retail market, rising visitor arrivals and sustained increases in KLUB 11 member spending, this upgraded programme is designed to deepen customer engagement, enhance its membership tiering and dedicated service system, and deliver a more in-depth, personalised and premium cultural-retail experience, the company said in the statement.

Effective 1 September 2026, the KLUB 11 loyalty programme enhancement features the introduction of a new platinum card membership tier, enhanced K Dollar earn rates for black card members on every purchase and elevated exclusive member privileges.

In addition, the upgraded programme will optimise membership cycles and renewal requirements. K11 MUSEA's new VIP lounge has also commenced operations this month, providing members with a more comfortable and elevated dedicated service space, further enhancing the overall membership experience.

K11 mentioned that the top 10 percent of high-spending members contributed over HK$1 billion in total spending during the past year, fully reflecting the strong spending power of high-value members.

It added that with the enhancement of the KLUB 11 loyalty programme, it expects to further deepen engagement with premium customer segments and unlock customer spending potential.