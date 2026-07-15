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PROPERTY

MTRC launches tender for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.

MTR Corporation(0066) invites developers and consortia to submit formal tender proposals for its Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development on Wednesday, with the tender closing on September 2.

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MTRC noted that to ensure project integrity and maximize synergies, the developer will develop both residential units and the podium mall.

According to market sources, developers who have submitted Expression of Interest include Sun Hung Kai Properties(0016), as well as CK Asset(1113), Henderson Land Development(0012), Wheelock Properties, Sino Land(0083), Chinachem Group, Nan Fung Group, Lai Sun Development(0488), and K&K Property.

The project will be developed as a composite development comprising shopping and community facilities alongside a public transport interchange, with a maximum residential gross floor area of 249,979 square meters and a maximum commercial gross floor area of 31,100 square meters, according to MTRC.

 

Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property DevelopmentTuen MuntenderMTRC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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