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PROPERTY

Chai Wan (East) public transport interchange at The Headland Residences comes into effect

PROPERTY
27 mins ago
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Citybus planning & scheduling manager Simon Wong Hon-chung (middle), general manager, residential (Hong Kong) at Swire Properties Eugenia Lee Hoi-kei (right), and Fanny Chiu, head of residential sales (Hong Kong) at Swire Properties (left).
Citybus planning & scheduling manager Simon Wong Hon-chung (middle), general manager, residential (Hong Kong) at Swire Properties Eugenia Lee Hoi-kei (right), and Fanny Chiu, head of residential sales (Hong Kong) at Swire Properties (left).

The Chai Wan (East) public transport interchange at Swire Properties’ (1972) The Headland Residences phase 2 in Chai Wan has come into operation Tuesday, featuring nine bus terminals including the new bus route 770 that is set to start operating on Sunday. 

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The project boasts nearly 30 Citybus routes within the proximity, providing convenient transportation options. 

With The Headland Residences as the terminal, the new route 770 runs between Taikoo Place and North Point, covering southern locations including Wong Chuk Hang and Aberdeen. It operates every 20 minutes for most of the day, and provides daily service.

The 780 bus route, which runs between Central, Admiralty and Wan Chai, has been changed to terminate at The Headland Residences, with the bus running as frequently as every 8 minutes during peak hours. 

Other bus routes stopping at the interchange include routes 8H and 49X running to and from Hong Kong Island, and routes 382, ​​682, 682A, 682B, and 682P to and from the New Territories East.

Minibus and taxi stands will be set up in the future, connecting to Chai Wan MTR Station and other MTR stations, according to Swire. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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