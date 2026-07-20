EAA launches new consumer education website for property transaction matters

The Estate Agents Authority (EAA) launched a revamped consumer education website Monday to provide clear and practical tips relating to the sale, purchase, renting and leasing of properties in Hong Kong.

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The revamped website adopts a usercentric approach, organised along four themes, namely “I want to rent a residential property”, “I want to purchase a residential property”, “I want to lease out a residential property”, and “I want to sell a residential property”, which are the most common types of property transactions attracting enquiries and complaints over the years.

The common steps and practical tips for completing the concerned property transaction are clearly set out under each theme.

Additionally, the revamped website provides articles, publications and videos on selected topics which are often asked or faced by consumers in property transactions for the public’s reference.

The EAA’s revamped consumer website is intended to serve not only Hong Kong residents, but also those engaged in residential property transactions in Hong Kong. Notably, students and professionals from the Chinese Mainland coming to Hong Kong for study or work may be unfamiliar with the local property transaction procedures and may easily fall prey to scams.The EAA will promote this website to the public in the Chinese Mainland as well.