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PROPERTY

The Sterling to secure pre-sale approval as early as late July

PROPERTY
20 mins ago
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China Resources Land (1109)’s Southwest Kowloon project in 8 Fat Tseung Street West, The Sterling, is expected to secure pre-sale consent as early as the end of July, with price lists to follow shortly after.

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Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas), noted that the project has received many inquiries from investors and mainland buyers.

Meanwhile, rental yields are expected to exceed 4 percent, which is attractive to both investors and owner-occupiers, as the residential developments near Nam Cheong Station have always been highly sought after by middle-class buyers due to mature amenities, said Centaline Property’s director for Kowloon Sandia Lau. 

 

The SterlingChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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