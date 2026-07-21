The Sterling to secure pre-sale approval as early as late July

China Resources Land (1109)’s Southwest Kowloon project in 8 Fat Tseung Street West, The Sterling, is expected to secure pre-sale consent as early as the end of July, with price lists to follow shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas), noted that the project has received many inquiries from investors and mainland buyers.

Meanwhile, rental yields are expected to exceed 4 percent, which is attractive to both investors and owner-occupiers, as the residential developments near Nam Cheong Station have always been highly sought after by middle-class buyers due to mature amenities, said Centaline Property’s director for Kowloon Sandia Lau.