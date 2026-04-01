La Mirabelle I to start second round sales in Easter Holiday

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, expects to start the second round of sales during the Easter Holiday, with a new sales arrangement to be uploaded soon.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, said that the initial batch of 254 units all sold out on Tuesday.

He added that the project has sold 363 units so far, cashing in more than HK$3.4 billion.

This project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).