logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

La Mirabelle I to start second round sales in Easter Holiday

PROPERTY
01-04-2026 16:03 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Victor Tin
Victor Tin

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, expects to start the second round of sales during the Easter Holiday, with a new sales arrangement to be uploaded soon.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, said that the initial batch of 254 units all sold out on Tuesday.

He added that the project has sold 363 units so far, cashing in more than HK$3.4 billion.

This project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).

 

La Mirabelle ISino Land

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Daryl Ng Win-kong, chairman of Sino Group(center)
La Mirabelle I launches 180 units for sale on Tuesday
PROPERTY
31-03-2026 20:15 HKT
Daryl Ng(center)
La Mirabelle I sells out all 254 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
31-03-2026 16:10 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive directors of Sino Land(right)
La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
PROPERTY
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells 12 units by tender for HK$170 mln on Wednesday
PROPERTY
25-03-2026 19:24 HKT
Victor Tin(left)
La Mirabelle I to start sales next week
PROPERTY
25-03-2026 16:06 HKT
Victor Tin
La Mirabelle I launches 127 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
24-03-2026 19:05 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino
La Mirabelle I to release first price list next week
PROPERTY
19-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Victor Tin(left). Sino Land
La Mirabelle I to sell 254 units by tender on Friday
PROPERTY
18-03-2026 16:42 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive directors of Sino
La Mirabelle I to release sales arrangement in the near term
PROPERTY
10-03-2026 16:45 HKT
Sino Land.
Sino Land ranks global top 5pc in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026
ESG
10-03-2026 15:47 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.