CK Asset sets price record with a HK$380 mln unit sale at 21 Borrett Road 

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CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 1 sells two units for over HK$270 mln
17-06-2026 18:46 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a four-bedroom unit on Sunday
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over HK$300 mln
16-06-2026 14:34 HKT
Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon to tender in July
12-06-2026 21:30 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 puts 66 units into the market
02-06-2026 16:15 HKT
Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition
31-05-2026 14:47 HKT
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT
A residential site in Tung Chung draws six bids in tender
15-05-2026 17:39 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT