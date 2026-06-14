CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells a penthouse for record-high per-sq-ft price

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CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 puts 66 units into the market
02-06-2026 16:15 HKT
LegCo passes bill for increasing $100m properties stamp duty to 6.5pc
20-05-2026 17:06 HKT
Stars By The Harbour to tender a unit next Tuesday
14-05-2026 17:35 HKT
Blue Coast records nine deals on Tuesday, earning over HK$200 mln
28-04-2026 17:36 HKT
CK Asset underlying profit rises 2.3pc to $11.9b
19-03-2026 21:33 HKT
Blue Coast sells three units for HK$120 mln
04-03-2026 19:55 HKT
CKI-led consortium agrees to sell UK Power Networks for £10.5b
26-02-2026 11:19 HKT
Blue Coast raises price by 5pc for 25 units
25-02-2026 16:45 HKT
Hang Seng Bank's COO reportedly buys a luxury flat for HK$40 million
09-10-2025 16:17 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT