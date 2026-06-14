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PROPERTY

CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells a penthouse for record-high per-sq-ft price

PROPERTY
16 mins ago
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William Kwok, left, and Kristy Chan, right. CK Asset
William Kwok, left, and Kristy Chan, right. CK Asset

CK Asset's (1113) Phase 2 of its 21 Borrett Road project in Mid-Levels sold a penthouse by tender for HK$362 million, or HK$124,356 per square foot, setting the record-high per-sq-ft price for first-hand residential property in Hong Kong this year.

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The five-bedroom flat measures 2,911 square feet, with the rooftop and terrace spanning over 2,000 sq ft. 

The launch of the project immediately captivated homebuyers, signaling massive potential in the super-luxury properties market, said William Kwok Tze-wai, chief manager of Sales at CK Asset.

With Hong Kong's property market maintaining its steady upward momentum and the supply of extra-luxury homes remaining scarce, such properties naturally become prime targets for investors, he added.

CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi noted that the project offers only two penthouses that are linked to the rooftop and a very limited number of special units, with the sold apartment being among them.

CK Asset21 Borrett Roadluxury property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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