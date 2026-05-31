Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition

A 31-year-old woman injured in a fire at a Mid-Levels residential unit on Robinson Road has died, while a man and another woman remain in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The blaze broke out at about 10.53am on Saturday (May 30) at a unit in Regal Crest, sending thick smoke into the air. Fire services received multiple reports and rescued three people from the flat.

The 31-year-old woman was certified dead at about 11.20pm on Saturday after being taken to Ruttonjee Hospital. A 64-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman remain in critical condition and are being treated at Queen Mary Hospital and Eastern Hospital respectively.

The three injured were identified as a 64-year-old male tenant, a 31-year-old female tenant and a 37-year-old woman. Police said the man and the 31-year-old woman were in a relationship, while the other woman was a friend. Both women were mainlanders holding two-way permits to Hong Kong.

Police and fire officials said the flat’s main door was blocked by a sofa, and suspected drug paraphernalia, including a smoking device and lighters, were found inside.

Investigators have not ruled out smoking or drug use as a possible cause. A butane gas canister was also believed to have been damaged in the blaze, possibly contributing to the spread of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.