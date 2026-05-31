logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 31-year-old woman injured in a fire at a Mid-Levels residential unit on Robinson Road has died, while a man and another woman remain in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The blaze broke out at about 10.53am on Saturday (May 30) at a unit in Regal Crest, sending thick smoke into the air. Fire services received multiple reports and rescued three people from the flat.

The 31-year-old woman was certified dead at about 11.20pm on Saturday after being taken to Ruttonjee Hospital. A 64-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman remain in critical condition and are being treated at Queen Mary Hospital and Eastern Hospital respectively.

The three injured were identified as a 64-year-old male tenant, a 31-year-old female tenant and a 37-year-old woman. Police said the man and the 31-year-old woman were in a relationship, while the other woman was a friend. Both women were mainlanders holding two-way permits to Hong Kong.

Police and fire officials said the flat’s main door was blocked by a sofa, and suspected drug paraphernalia, including a smoking device and lighters, were found inside.

Investigators have not ruled out smoking or drug use as a possible cause. A butane gas canister was also believed to have been damaged in the blaze, possibly contributing to the spread of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

Robinson RoadMid-Levels

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
NEWS
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT
Billionaire Joseph Lau's family reportedly sell Mid-Levels luxury home for $100 million
PROPERTY
13-02-2026 16:59 HKT
Residents extinguish balcony fire at Mid-Levels apartment
NEWS
10-02-2026 05:42 HKT
Discounted prices start at HK$17,888 per square foot. SING TAO
Mid-Levels luxury project MVP releases first price list
PROPERTY
18-09-2025 15:52 HKT
Pop star Karen Mok buys Mid-Levels luxury home for HK$84 million
PROPERTY
15-06-2025 22:39 HKT
21 Borrett Road in February, 2021. Photo by AFP
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road luxury unit sells at peak price per square foot
PROPERTY
08-06-2025 17:29 HKT
A picture of Mount Nicholson by Wheelock, which is in charge of the property's sales.
Mount Nicholson on The Peak launching Penthouse B by tender
PROPERTY
15-05-2025 16:16 HKT
File Photo
HK Express cancels six Okinawa flights as Tropical Storm Jangmi nears
NEWS
44 mins ago
HK's first astronaut home by 2027, with live space chat in the works: Tech chief
NEWS
49 mins ago
(File photo)
Taxis and minibusses to receive $0.5 per liter LPG subsidy starting today
NEWS
2 hours ago
Barricaded flat fire leaves three critical as police uncover drug paraphernalia in Mid-Levels
NEWS
30-05-2026 15:38 HKT
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
19 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.