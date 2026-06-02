CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 puts 66 units into the market

CK Asset (1113) unveiled the sales brochure for Phase 2 of its 21 Borrett Road project in Mid-Levels on Tuesday, launching 66 units onto the market.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The phase comprises 60 standard units ranging from 1,875 to 2,193 square feet, primarily featuring three- and four-bedroom layouts, and six special units spanning 1,800 to 3,022 sq ft.

Meanwhile, the developer said that it will release 16 of these units via tender next Wednesday. The first batch units range from 1,875 to 3,022 sq ft, offering three- to five-bedroom layouts.

Show flats are available for viewing by appointment starting from Tuesday.

In addition, CK Asset's chief sales manager William Kwok Tze-wai mentioned that the city's property market saw nearly 11,000 transactions in the first four months of this year.

During the period, over 90 transactions exceeding HK$100 million were recorded, raking in HK$19 billion. This marks a significant increase compared to the 37 transactions worth HK$6.6 billion recorded during the same period last year, reflecting the high demand for luxury homes, according to Kwok.