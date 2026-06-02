CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 puts 66 units into the market

Read More
Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition
31-05-2026 14:47 HKT
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT
A residential site in Tung Chung draws six bids in tender
15-05-2026 17:39 HKT
In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
27-04-2026 17:17 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III tenders four flats for $81 million
27-04-2026 16:54 HKT
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT