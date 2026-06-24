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PROPERTY

iCITY phase II records 12 deals over the past week

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Soundwill's (0878) phase II of iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, has recorded 12 deals over the past week. This brings the project's total sales to 138 units so far, raking in around HK$381 million.

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All 12 sold units were transacted with existing tenancies, with an average transaction price at HK$2.75 million.

 

iCITY phase IIKwai Chung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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