iCITY phase II records 12 deals over the past week

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iCITY Phase II sells 115 units for HK$317 mln
10-06-2026 17:43 HKT
iCITY phase II records 105 deals for nearly HK$300 mln
04-06-2026 16:32 HKT
60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung
02-06-2026 00:00 HKT
24-hour digital industrial landmark iCITY sells 53 units for HK$145m
13-05-2026 19:27 HKT
Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Kwai Chung knife-wielding man dies 10 days after being shot by police
31-03-2026 14:01 HKT
Removal of collapsed crane at Kwai Chung site to begin Monday morning
23-03-2026 01:19 HKT
Crane collapse at Kwai Chung site kills operator, Housing Dept demands probe
20-03-2026 01:59 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT