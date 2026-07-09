iCITY Phase II releases 29 special units for sale 

Soundwill's (0878) phase II of iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, launched 29 special units for sale on Thursday, with sizes ranging from 328 to 510 square feet.

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The project has sold 170 units so far, with an average transaction price of around HK$2.78 million and an average price per sq ft of about HK$6,820, raking in HK$473 million.