Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital

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Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
10-04-2026 01:30 HKT
Kwai Chung knife-wielding man dies 10 days after being shot by police
31-03-2026 14:01 HKT
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
26-03-2026 06:50 HKT
Removal of collapsed crane at Kwai Chung site to begin Monday morning
23-03-2026 01:19 HKT
Crane collapse at Kwai Chung site kills operator, Housing Dept demands probe
20-03-2026 01:59 HKT
Schoolboy, 17, in critical condition after fall in Kwai Chung
19-03-2026 03:27 HKT
Three-car pile-up in Kwai Chung leaves two drivers injured
10-03-2026 16:23 HKT