Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital

A 56-year-old man was found unconscious in his flat at Lai King Estate in Kwai Chung on Tuesday afternoon and later died in hospital, police said.

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Police received a report from a woman around 5pm that her son, surnamed Chan, had collapsed in the bathroom of his unit at Wo King House. Emergency personnel arrived and rushed him unconscious to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.