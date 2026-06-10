logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

iCITY Phase II sells 115 units for HK$317 mln

PROPERTY
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
iCITY.
iCITY.

Soundwill's (0878) Phase II of iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, has sold 115 units to date, raking in around HK$317 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Meanwhile, in response to market demand, the developer released a new batch of units ranging from 335 to 449 square feet, with discounted prices starting from HK$2.87 million. 

 

iCITY phase IIKwai Chung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Norry Lee, Senior Director of Projects Strategy and Consultancy Department at JLL in Hong Kong.
iCITY phase II records 105 deals for nearly HK$300 mln
PROPERTY
04-06-2026 16:32 HKT
60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung
NEWS
02-06-2026 00:00 HKT
24-hour digital industrial landmark iCITY sells 53 units for HK$145m
24-hour digital industrial landmark iCITY sells 53 units for HK$145m
PROPERTY
13-05-2026 19:27 HKT
Off-duty officer faces 3 charges after Mercedes crashed across central divider in Kwai Chung
NEWS
28-04-2026 02:33 HKT
Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
NEWS
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Kwai Chung knife-wielding man dies 10 days after being shot by police
NEWS
31-03-2026 14:01 HKT
Crane removal at Kwai Chung site more difficult than expected, target extended to Tuesday noon
NEWS
24-03-2026 01:59 HKT
Removal of collapsed crane at Kwai Chung site to begin Monday morning
NEWS
23-03-2026 01:19 HKT
Crane collapse at Kwai Chung site kills operator, Housing Dept demands probe
NEWS
20-03-2026 01:59 HKT
Schoolboy, 17, in critical condition after fall in Kwai Chung
NEWS
19-03-2026 03:27 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT
(File Photo)
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
NEWS
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.