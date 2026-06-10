iCITY Phase II sells 115 units for HK$317 mln

Soundwill's (0878) Phase II of iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, has sold 115 units to date, raking in around HK$317 million.

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Meanwhile, in response to market demand, the developer released a new batch of units ranging from 335 to 449 square feet, with discounted prices starting from HK$2.87 million.