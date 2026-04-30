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PROPERTY

MTR Corporation consults Reda on Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Development

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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David Tang, (2nd right) engaged in consultation and exchanged views on the Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development with Stewart Leung (2nd left), Louis Loong, Secretary General of REDA (1st left), and Augustine Wong, Convenor, Construction Sub-Committee of REDA cum Legislative Council Member representing the Real Estate and Construction sector (1st right), together with REDA members. MTRC
David Tang, (2nd right) engaged in consultation and exchanged views on the Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development with Stewart Leung (2nd left), Louis Loong, Secretary General of REDA (1st left), and Augustine Wong, Convenor, Construction Sub-Committee of REDA cum Legislative Council Member representing the Real Estate and Construction sector (1st right), together with REDA members. MTRC

MTR Corporation (0066) exchanged views with more than 30 members of the Real Estate Developers Association on the planning direction of Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development, as it prepares for the tender. 

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The railway services provider briefed the group on project details and commercial arrangements during a meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement on Thursday. 

David Tang Chi-fai, MTRC’s managing director of property & international business, said the company has long engaged closely with the industry and listened to its views.

The valuable suggestions shared by members will help further refine the project planning and development direction in line with market demand, he said. 

Reda’s executive committee chairman Stewart Leung Chi-kin said he was delighted to see MTR’s proactive engagement with the industry throughout the planning process, and the association looks forward to the tender process and believe the project will bring new opportunities for the industry, the Tuen Mun community, and Hong Kong’s overall development.

The development, situated adjacent to MTR A16 Station of the Tuen Mun South Extension under construction, enjoys the advantage of convenient transportation, the statement said.

The extension, extending the Tuen Ma Line from Tuen Mun Station via the Station to the Tuen Mun South community, is targeted for completion in 2030, it said.


 


 

 

MTRRedaTuen Mun A16tender

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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