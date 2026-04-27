logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Pavilia Farm III tenders four flats for $81 million

PROPERTY
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Cannas Ho, left. NWD
Cannas Ho, left. NWD

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), sold four three-bedroom units for a total of over HK$81 million via tender on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The flats changed hands for between HK$18 million and HK$21.92 million, or between HK$25,201 and HK$30,600 per square foot.

The project has tendered 111 flats so far, with the developers cashing in more than HK$2.7 billion in total. Together with those sold via price lists, the development has sold a total of 274 flats for HK$4.5 billion in just nine days after launch, said NWD's director of sales and marketing, Cannas Ho Ka-yan.

 

The Pavilia Farm IIItendersalesnew world

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Helen Fung, left. Chinachem
In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
PROPERTY
35 mins ago
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD(left).
The Pavilia Farm III records over 103 times oversubscription for 75 units
PROPERTY
23-04-2026 16:11 HKT
Heritage Gold jewelry seen at Chow Tai Fook’s Shanghai retail store in August 2021. Photo by REUTERS
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's retail sales drop 1.5 percent in Q1
FINANCE
22-04-2026 17:45 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III exterior.
The Pavilia Farm III records over 100-fold oversubscription for 75 units
PROPERTY
22-04-2026 15:09 HKT
REUTERS
Record surge in gasoline receipts boosts US retail sales in March
FINANCE
21-04-2026 22:32 HKT
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.
Consortium including Sino Land wins MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project
PROPERTY
21-04-2026 18:10 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III records 99 times oversubscribed of 75 units
PROPERTY
21-04-2026 17:43 HKT
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
PROPERTY
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Cannas Ho, director of sales and marketing at NWD (second right)
The Pavilia Farm III sells a four-bedroom unit for HK$47mln
PROPERTY
16-04-2026 15:49 HKT
show flat of the Pavilia Farm III
The Pavilia Farm III records over 38 times oversubscription on Wednesday
PROPERTY
15-04-2026 17:22 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.