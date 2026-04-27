The Pavilia Farm III tenders four flats for $81 million

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), sold four three-bedroom units for a total of over HK$81 million via tender on Monday.

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The flats changed hands for between HK$18 million and HK$21.92 million, or between HK$25,201 and HK$30,600 per square foot.

The project has tendered 111 flats so far, with the developers cashing in more than HK$2.7 billion in total. Together with those sold via price lists, the development has sold a total of 274 flats for HK$4.5 billion in just nine days after launch, said NWD's director of sales and marketing, Cannas Ho Ka-yan.