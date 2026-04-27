The Pavilia Farm III tenders four flats for $81 million

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Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's retail sales drop 1.5 percent in Q1
22-04-2026 17:45 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III records over 100-fold oversubscription for 75 units
22-04-2026 15:09 HKT
Record surge in gasoline receipts boosts US retail sales in March
21-04-2026 22:32 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III records 99 times oversubscribed of 75 units
21-04-2026 17:43 HKT
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells a four-bedroom unit for HK$47mln
16-04-2026 15:49 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III records over 38 times oversubscription on Wednesday
15-04-2026 17:22 HKT