logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Consortium including Sino Land wins MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.

MTR Corporation (0066) said the Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project has been awarded to a consortium formed by Sino Land (0083), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), China Merchants Land (0978), and Great Eagle (0041). 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company did not disclose the price. 

Valuations for the site range from HK$3.62 billion to HK$7.24 billion, or HK$3,000 to HK$6,000 per square foot.

With a total gross floor area of about 1,206,500 sq ft, the development is expected to offer around 1,290 flats.

The consortium will be entitled to the future ownership of the commercial portion of the development, MTRC said.

MTRtenderbidKam Sheung Road Station

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
MTR Corporation's First Railway Property Development Telford Plaza Marks its 45th Anniversary
EXPLORER
50 mins ago
mtr
MTR to issue first public HKD bond for $15b: Bloomberg
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
PROPERTY
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Man snatches phones from 2 women within 10 minutes on MTR Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
17-04-2026 06:21 HKT
Tung Chung Town Lot No. 54 at Area 106A.
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
PROPERTY
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a special unit next Monday
PROPERTY
09-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai to tender big units after long holiday
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 16:05 HKT
MTR to enhance services for Easter and Ching Ming Festival holidays from Wed
NEWS
31-03-2026 14:02 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
MTR prioritizes nearest buildings on exit signs, says Mable Chan
NEWS
25-03-2026 16:30 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Ground crew member seen lying in front of aircraft engine sparks online safety concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.