Consortium including Sino Land wins MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project

MTR Corporation (0066) said the Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project has been awarded to a consortium formed by Sino Land (0083), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), China Merchants Land (0978), and Great Eagle (0041).

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The company did not disclose the price.

Valuations for the site range from HK$3.62 billion to HK$7.24 billion, or HK$3,000 to HK$6,000 per square foot.

With a total gross floor area of about 1,206,500 sq ft, the development is expected to offer around 1,290 flats.

The consortium will be entitled to the future ownership of the commercial portion of the development, MTRC said.