One Victoria Cove to launch 648 units shortly as phases 2 and 4 obtain presale consents

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One Victoria Cove to roll out remaining units soon
20-05-2026 16:20 HKT
Highwood phase 2 sells out all units in second round sales
13-05-2026 20:19 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 3 may release additional units this week
13-05-2026 16:44 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon
03-05-2026 17:47 HKT
One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday
26-04-2026 15:08 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT