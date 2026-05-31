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PROPERTY

One Victoria Cove to launch 648 units shortly as phases 2 and 4 obtain presale consents

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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One Victoria Cove
One Victoria Cove

Henderson Land Development (0012) will launch 648 units at One Victoria Cove in the short term to meet market demand, the developer said.

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Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department at Henderson Land, said the project has received presale consents for phase 2 and phase 4, which comprise 384 units and 264 units, respectively.

Hahn added that phases 1 and 3 of the project have sold 568 units so far, generating HK$4.84 billion in proceeds, marking the highest number of new homes sold in April and May.
 

One Victoria CoveHenderson Land Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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