Highwood phase 2 sells out all units in second round sales

Henderson Land's (0012) Highwood phase 2 in To Kwa Wan has sold out all 50 units offered in its second-round sale on Wednesday.

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The sale drew significant crowds, with queues exceeding 100 buyers at the peak before the sales started.

The batch units range from 265 to 512 square feet, with discounted prices ranging from HK$5.24 million to HK$12.18 million.