Highwood phase 2 sells out all units in second round sales

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Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon
03-05-2026 17:47 HKT
One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday
26-04-2026 15:08 HKT
One Victoria Cove sees 22 times oversubscription of 218 units
22-04-2026 14:29 HKT
One Victoria Cove launches 218 units on sale on Saturday
21-04-2026 18:55 HKT
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT