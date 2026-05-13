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PROPERTY

Highwood phase 2 sells out all units in second round sales

PROPERTY
2 mins ago
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Henderson Land's (0012) Highwood phase 2 in To Kwa Wan has sold out all 50 units offered in its second-round sale on Wednesday.

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The sale drew significant crowds, with queues exceeding 100 buyers at the peak before the sales started.

The batch units range from 265 to 512 square feet, with discounted prices ranging from HK$5.24 million to HK$12.18 million.

 

One Victoria Cove

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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