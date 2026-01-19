Thief threatens to slash own throat with cutter to flee Sha Tin clothing store

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Flash to dash: Sha Tin flasher’s late-night bid ends in retreat
19-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Cleaner hit by test-drive Geely SUV in Sha Tin, taken to hospital
08-01-2026 00:52 HKT
(Video) Woman driver apologises after car, taxi collide in Sha Tin
05-01-2026 04:42 HKT
Drink-drive suspect arrested after rear-end collision in Sha Tin
12-12-2025 03:35 HKT
Head-on collision in Sha Tin sends minibus onto pavement, 7 injured
19-11-2025 13:32 HKT
Third suspect surrenders to police over Sha Tin bank robbery
05-06-2025 19:48 HKT
More units to be unveiled for UNI Residence in Sha Tin
22-05-2025 17:19 HKT
Vanke, Wing Tai announce new UNI Residence project in Sha Tin
08-05-2025 17:20 HKT
Link expands city's solar capacity with panels in over 50 properties
16-04-2025 18:34 HKT