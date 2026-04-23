EI Futuro in Sha Tin sells a unit for HK$18mln on Thursday

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Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Flash to dash: Sha Tin flasher’s late-night bid ends in retreat
19-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Cleaner hit by test-drive Geely SUV in Sha Tin, taken to hospital
08-01-2026 00:52 HKT
(Video) Woman driver apologises after car, taxi collide in Sha Tin
05-01-2026 04:42 HKT
Drink-drive suspect arrested after rear-end collision in Sha Tin
12-12-2025 03:35 HKT
Head-on collision in Sha Tin sends minibus onto pavement, 7 injured
19-11-2025 13:32 HKT
Third suspect surrenders to police over Sha Tin bank robbery
05-06-2025 19:48 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT