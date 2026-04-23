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PROPERTY

EI Futuro in Sha Tin sells a unit for HK$18mln on Thursday

PROPERTY
33 mins ago
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CK Asset's (1113) EI Futuro in Sha Tin sold a 1,053-square feet three-bedroom unit on Thursday, earning HK$18.91 million.

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The project has sold four units in six days, raking in more than HK$72 million, the developer said.

The developer noted that with the property market resumes an upward trend, the project will raise the indicative tender price by at least 5 percent in the near term.

 

EI FuturoSha Tin

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