Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days

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Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
10-04-2026 01:30 HKT
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
26-03-2026 06:50 HKT
Renowned scholar Chan Yiu-nam dies at 85
09-03-2026 03:57 HKT
Building supervisor dies after collapsing at Yue Wan Estate office
26-02-2026 23:57 HKT
Man found unconscious in Kimberley Hotel room dies in hospital
13-02-2026 01:12 HKT
Flash to dash: Sha Tin flasher’s late-night bid ends in retreat
19-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Cleaner hit by test-drive Geely SUV in Sha Tin, taken to hospital
08-01-2026 00:52 HKT