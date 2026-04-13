Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days

A 65-year-old woman died after reportedly choking while eating at her home in Sha Tin early on Monday, marking the fifth suspected choking death in Hong Kong in just nine days.

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Police received a report around 1.59am that the woman, surnamed Ng, had collapsed after choking while eating at her flat at Shun Wo House, Wo Che Estate. She was rushed unconscious to Prince of Wales Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

According to sources, the woman was eating congee with preserved egg at the time of the incident. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

The incident follows three similar cases in recent days: an 88-year-old man who choked on a fish ball at his Shau Kei Wan home on April 5 and died the next day; a 77-year-old woman who choked while dining at a restaurant in Sha Tin's New Town Plaza on April 6 and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital; and a 98-year-old woman who collapsed while eating at her Sai Ying Pun home on April 10 and died in hospital.