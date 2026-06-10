One Victoria Cove phase 4 to offer 80 units for sale on Sunday

Henderson Land Development (0012) will launch the first round of sales for One Victoria Cove phase 4 in Hung Hom on Sunday, offering 80 units with discounted prices starting from HK$6.88 million.

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This batch comprises 71 two-bedroom and nine three-bedroom units, ranging from 338 to 585 square feet. The units are priced between HK$6.88 million and HK$12.8 million after discounts, translating to HK$20,225 to HK$22,567 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the developer noted that the registration will close on Saturday afternoon.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.