One Victoria Cove phase 4 to offer 80 units for sale on Sunday

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Henderson Land unveils first batch for phase 4 of One Victoria Cove
07-06-2026 16:53 HKT
One Victoria Cove to roll out remaining units soon
20-05-2026 16:20 HKT
Stars By The Harbour to tender a unit next Tuesday
14-05-2026 17:35 HKT
Highwood phase 2 sells out all units in second round sales
13-05-2026 20:19 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 3 may release additional units this week
13-05-2026 16:44 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT