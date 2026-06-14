One Victoria Cove phase 4 launches 50 units after recording 59 deals in first round sales

Phase 4 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed by Henderson Land Development (0012), Hysan Development (0014), Empire Group, and the Urban Renewal Authority, rolled out 50 units in its new price list after selling 59 out of 80 flats on Sunday.

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The 50 units feature two- to three-bedroom layouts, with the cheapest one costing HK$6.88 million after discounts, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of the sales (2) department of Henderson.

The developer also plans to sell 53 units in its second round of sales that commence on June 18.

Hahn noted that the sales of 53 units include two- and three-bedroom flats, with sizes ranging from 338 to 585 square feet. The discounted prices for the batch are between 6.88 million and 13.5 million, or HK$19,589 to 23,105 per sq ft.

For its first round of sales, the project sold 59 out of its 80 units, cashing in about HK$450 million.

One Victoria Cove has recorded 640 deals to date, raking in over HK$5.45 billion.