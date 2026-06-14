One Victoria Cove phase 4 launches 50 units after recording 59 deals in first round sales

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One Victoria Cove plans to launch more units after Sunday sales
11-06-2026 16:50 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 4 to offer 80 units for sale on Sunday
10-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Henderson Land unveils first batch for phase 4 of One Victoria Cove
07-06-2026 16:53 HKT
The Henley I to launch 20 units for sale on Sunday
03-06-2026 19:43 HKT
Highwood phase 2 sees price increase up to 13pc
27-05-2026 19:16 HKT
The Henley puts 48 units up for sale on Wednesday
27-05-2026 19:04 HKT
One Victoria Cove to roll out remaining units soon
20-05-2026 16:20 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT