Henderson Land unveils first batch for phase 4 of One Victoria Cove

Henderson Land Development (0012) has unveiled the first price list for phase 4 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, offering 60 flats at an average discounted price of around HK$21,300 per square foot.

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The batch comprises all two-bedroom units ranging from 338 sq ft to 344 sq ft in sablable size. They are priced from HK$6.88 million to HK$7.64 million after discounts, or from HK$20,331 to HK$22,567 per sq ft.

Phase 4 of the project, co-developed by Henderson, Hysan Development (0014), Empire Group, and the Urban Renewal Authority, provides a total of 264 flats, including 234 flats with two bedrooms, or nearly 90 percent of the total.

Henderson will soon launch the second batch following a warm response from buyers, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of the sales (2) department of Henderson.