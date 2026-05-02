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NEWS

Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Just a month after a new regulation requiring Hong Kong taxis to offer at least two electronic payment methods came into effect, the Transport Department has received 65 related complaints. These mostly concern drivers failing to provide e-payment options or charging extra fees for their use.

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Since April 1, all taxis in Hong Kong have been mandated to accept at least two forms of electronic payment. However, the initial rollout has not been without its hitches, as evidenced by the volume of complaints lodged with the Transport Department.

Wong Tai-hoi, Secretary-General of the Taxi Driver and Operator Association, commented on the situation this morning during a radio program. He suggested that many of the complaints stem from communication issues rather than a deliberate refusal by drivers to comply.

"Many drivers do offer electronic payment methods; there isn't a big problem with that," Wong explained.

He cited examples where a driver might offer Octopus card payment, but a passenger insists on using a credit card, then complains the driver didn't meet the legal requirement to provide e-payment.

Wong clarified that while stickers on taxis might display a wide array of electronic payment options, these are often placed by the vehicle owners.

Drivers, by law, are only required to provide a minimum of two options. He argued that it's impractical for every driver to offer all available methods, appealing for passenger understanding. "Drivers work very hard on the streets," he added.

Wong urged passengers to carry cash as a backup, emphasizing that electronic payments are currently meant to be supplementary tools rather than exclusive payment methods.

He also encouraged drivers to be more "street-smart" in handling these interactions.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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