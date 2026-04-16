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PROPERTY

Podium mall of One Victoria Cove to open as early as Q4 in 2027

PROPERTY
4 mins ago
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Ricky Lui (middle).
Ricky Lui (middle).

Henderson Land Development's (0012) One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom comprises a podium mall ranging nearly 120,000 square feet and is expected to open as early as the fourth quarter of 2027.

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Operated by Hysan Development (0014), the mall has three floors including the basement and provides around 150 parking spaces, said Ricky Lui Kon-wai, executive director and chief operating officer of Hysan Development.

Besides, a footbridge system is proposed for the district in the future. The project will connect to To Kwa Wan station of MTR, enhancing its connectivity and attractiveness.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development, and Empire Group.

 

One Victoria CoveHung Hompodium mall

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