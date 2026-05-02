logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The dreams of thousands were partially realized on Saturday, as the Mark Six draw for the 50th Anniversary Snowball saw the highest estimated first prize in history split between four lucky ticket holders.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With a total turnover exceeding HK$414 million, the event sparked a city-wide frenzy, recording the second-highest betting volume in the history of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

The evening’s highly anticipated draw produced the numbers 2, 3, 8, 28, 30, and 48, with the special number being 9.

While the Jockey Club had initially estimated that a single winner could walk away with a staggering HK$228 million, the outcome saw the top prize shared, with each winning unit receiving over 55 million dollars.

This immense interest led to crowded betting stations across every district as residents flocked to secure a chance at the record-breaking payout before sales closed at 9.15pm.

In addition to the top winners, the draw saw a significant number of secondary prize winners.

Over 36 units claimed the second prize, each receiving more than HK$347,000, while the third prize had an unusually high number of successful entries, totaling over 1,153 units.

A spokesperson for the Jockey Club remarked on the high volume of third-prize winners, noting that while the payout of approximately HK$29,000 per unit was lower than usual, it remained safely above the minimum guaranteed payout of HK$19,200.

Statistically, this draw has cemented its place in Hong Kong’s lottery history.

The total betting turnover of HK$414,488,083 officially ranks as the second-highest ever recorded, surpassed only by the 40th Anniversary Snowball in March 2016, which holds the all-time record of over HK$446 million.

The sheer scale of participation highlights the enduring popularity of the Mark Six as a cultural phenomenon and a source of public excitement during major milestone celebrations.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Thieves steal $1.4m in watches and cash from Deep Water Bay mansion
NEWS
55 mins ago
Over 1m crossed Hong Kong border on the second day of Golden Week
NEWS
59 mins ago
HK lawmaker calls for expansion of halal industry to boost Muslim-friendly tourism
NEWS
2 hours ago
(AI generated image for illustration purpose)
'A game of luck': Hong Kong's Siu Mei chefs under fire in viral online complaint
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hong Kongers go all-in for record-breaking $228m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
8 hours ago
Govt confident in buyout plan for Wang Chi House, sets 75pc owner approval threshold
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File photo)
Woman posing as delivery driver sparks burglary alert in Sai Wan Ho
NEWS
9 hours ago
Four taxi drivers arrested in Golden Week clampdown at HKIA and Disneyland
NEWS
10 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court residents question costly demolition plan upon return
NEWS
11 hours ago
Golden Week sees over 213,000 crossings by Saturday morning; peak travel expected
NEWS
12 hours ago
Times Square a 'ghost town' amidst bustling Golden Week crowds in Causeway Bay
NEWS
01-05-2026 17:34 HKT
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
14 hours ago
Uber acquires Hong Kong taxi-hailing app 'FlyTaxi'
NEWS
01-05-2026 22:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.