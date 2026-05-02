Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw

The dreams of thousands were partially realized on Saturday, as the Mark Six draw for the 50th Anniversary Snowball saw the highest estimated first prize in history split between four lucky ticket holders.

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With a total turnover exceeding HK$414 million, the event sparked a city-wide frenzy, recording the second-highest betting volume in the history of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

The evening’s highly anticipated draw produced the numbers 2, 3, 8, 28, 30, and 48, with the special number being 9.

While the Jockey Club had initially estimated that a single winner could walk away with a staggering HK$228 million, the outcome saw the top prize shared, with each winning unit receiving over 55 million dollars.

This immense interest led to crowded betting stations across every district as residents flocked to secure a chance at the record-breaking payout before sales closed at 9.15pm.

In addition to the top winners, the draw saw a significant number of secondary prize winners.

Over 36 units claimed the second prize, each receiving more than HK$347,000, while the third prize had an unusually high number of successful entries, totaling over 1,153 units.

A spokesperson for the Jockey Club remarked on the high volume of third-prize winners, noting that while the payout of approximately HK$29,000 per unit was lower than usual, it remained safely above the minimum guaranteed payout of HK$19,200.

Statistically, this draw has cemented its place in Hong Kong’s lottery history.

The total betting turnover of HK$414,488,083 officially ranks as the second-highest ever recorded, surpassed only by the 40th Anniversary Snowball in March 2016, which holds the all-time record of over HK$446 million.

The sheer scale of participation highlights the enduring popularity of the Mark Six as a cultural phenomenon and a source of public excitement during major milestone celebrations.