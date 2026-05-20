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NEWS

MTR to enhance train services during Buddha’s Birthday long weekend 

NEWS
51 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The MTR will enhance train services on the East Rail Line and High Speed Rail (HSR) starting this Friday to facilitate passenger travel during the Buddha’s Birthday long weekend.

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During the four-day period, train services on the East Rail Line will be bolstered during certain morning and evening periods, with increased frequency in both directions.

Services to Lok Ma Chau Station during specific morning hours, as well as services from Lok Ma Chau Station toward Admiralty between 8.30pm and 9.30pm this Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday, will be increased from every 10 minutes to approximately every eight minutes.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Section of HSR services between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Futian Station will also be enhanced.

On Saturday and Sunday, an additional eight pairs and 13 pairs of trains, respectively, will run between the two stations.

 

MTR

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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