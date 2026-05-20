MTR to enhance train services during Buddha’s Birthday long weekend 

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Milk tea spill on MTR sparks debate over etiquette and rules
06-05-2026 17:40 HKT
MTRC to prioritize new rail projects, expand global footprint
29-04-2026 18:41 HKT
MTR invests HK$100 million-plus in community initiatives over four years
26-04-2026 19:46 HKT
MTR to issue first public HKD bond for $15b: Bloomberg
21-04-2026 16:02 HKT
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Man snatches phones from 2 women within 10 minutes on MTR Tsuen Wan Line
17-04-2026 06:21 HKT