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WORLD

Philippine Supreme Court rejects bid to block arrest of senator wanted by ICC

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Philippine Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, takes a phone call during a session at the Senate, which holds him under protective custody amid an International Criminal Court warrant, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Philippine Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, takes a phone call during a session at the Senate, which holds him under protective custody amid an International Criminal Court warrant, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

The Philippine Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by Senator Ronald dela Rosa for a temporary restraining order to prevent his arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court.

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Dela Rosa, whose whereabouts are unknown, is wanted for alleged crimes against humanity over his role in a bloody "war on drugs" during Rodrigo Duterte's 2016-2022 presidency. He has denied involvement in illegal killings.

Philippine authorities last week confirmed they were seeking to arrest the former police chief and top enforcer of the crackdown, who had argued in a petition to the court that law enforcement had no legal authority to execute an arrest warrant issued by a foreign court.

The court's decision is the latest turn in a dramatic story that has gripped the Philippines since early last week and paves the way for his arrest.

Dela Rosa emerged from six months of hiding last week and took refuge at the Senate for several days, before slipping away in the early hours of May 14, after a night of chaos and gunfire following his appeal for help and claims that his arrest was imminent.

The tough-talking dela Rosa was Duterte's top enforcer of a bloody crackdown during which thousands of alleged drug dealers were shot dead in police operations.

At the peak of the campaign, murders of drug users spiked dramatically, with police blaming those killings on vigilantes and turf wars.

Rights groups say an accurate death toll may never be known and accuse police of systematic murders and cover-ups, which they deny, insisting those killed were armed and had resisted arrest.

Duterte is currently in detention in The Hague after his arrest last year and will go on trial charged with crimes against humanity. He maintains his innocence.

Dela Rosa's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The court said that while the restraining order had been denied, other issues in the senator's petition had yet to be addressed.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida on Friday said authorities will "definitely" seek to arrest dela Rosa and execute the ICC warrant.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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