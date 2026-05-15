logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Malaysia PM says not opposed to fugitive financier's bid for pardon

WORLD
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. (Photo: Facebook/Jho Low)
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. (Photo: Facebook/Jho Low)

Malaysia will not oppose a bid by a fugitive businessman involved in the massive 1MDB corruption scandal to seek a pardon from US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Seremban district, south of Kuala Lumpur, Anwar described the plea by Low Taek Jho as a "non-issue".

The businessman, better known as Jho Low, is formally seeking a "pardon after completion of sentence", according to the US Department of Justice website.

Whistleblowers allege that Jho Low, a well-connected Malaysian financier with no official role, helped set up the 1MDB state investment fund and made key financial decisions before disappearing about a decade ago.

Low, who has been indicted in the United States, has denied wrongdoing but remains at large.

"As far as we are concerned, we are not going in that route," Anwar said when asked if the goverment will formally oppose Jho Low's plea.

"Even if he has submitted, it is not an issue that we should discuss because he is still undergoing this process in courts."

Malaysia's Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, who chairs a task force seeking to recover assets linked to 1MDB worldwide, said Wednesday the plea should be rejected and Low returned for trial.

The 1MDB fund was launched by former prime minister Najib Razak in 2009, shortly after he became premier.

It is alleged that more than $4.5 billion was diverted from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015 by fund officials and associates, including Low.

Najib, who has been convicted in multiple cases, has been jailed and fined $2.8 billion for his role in the plunder.

Najib's defence lawyers blamed Low and dubbed him the mastermind of the scheme.

Malaysia unsuccessfully sought the return of Low through extradition, and it was widely speculated in media that he was hiding in China.

The scandal shook Malaysian politics, contributing to the 2018 downfall of the ruling coalition that had governed since independence in 1957, and led to the convictions of two former Goldman Sachs bankers.

Investigators said top officials used their ill-gotten gains to splurge on assets worldwide, including a luxury yacht, high-end real estate, Monet as well as Van Gogh paintings, and even to fund the Hollywood blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified in court about Low's wild spending sprees and lavish parties.

AFP

MalaysiaPMnot opposedfugitivefinancierbidpardon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. (Photo: Facebook/Jho Low)
Fugitive financier sought in Malaysian fund scandal seeks Trump's pardon
WORLD
13-05-2026 14:34 HKT
Artworks by Maurice Utrillo, titled Rue Saint-Rustique a Montmartre (1934), Pablo Picasso, titled L'Ecuyere et les clowns (1961), Joan Miro, titled Composition (1953) and Balthus, titled Etude pour femme couchee (1948) are displayed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission during a news conference, where the anti-graft agency vowed to recover more high-value artworks linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal at Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Najjua Zulkefli
Malaysia's anti-graft agency vows to recover more high-value art bought with 1MDB scandal funds
WORLD
06-05-2026 16:27 HKT
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet attends the retreat session of the 45th ASEAN Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cambodian PM's cousin says owned 30% of scam-linked firm
WORLD
06-05-2026 13:29 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives to a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, April 15 2026. PHILIP FONG/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's PM Takaichi in Hanoi, to meet Vietnamese leaders
WORLD
02-05-2026 16:52 HKT
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US's Hormuz coalition 'not in competition' with France, UK-led bid: French FM
WORLD
01-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Spain is 'reliable' NATO member, PM says after reported US ouster threat
WORLD
25-04-2026 12:14 HKT
Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) speaks during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing investigating fraud in Minnesota state social services, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
US House Oversight members divided on Ghislaine Maxwell pardon, chairman says
WORLD
23-04-2026 10:37 HKT
Bonnie Chan and Dato' Fad'l Mohamed.
ETF based on Malaysian co-branded benchmark to launch, exploring dual listing: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
22-04-2026 16:30 HKT
Photo by ARIF KARTONO / AFP This picture shows a general view of the facility of Australian mining firm Lynas in eastern Malaysia's Gebeng on April 8, 2026.
Delicate extraction: Malaysia offers rare earths alternative to China
CHINA
22-04-2026 12:19 HKT
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.
Consortium including Sino Land wins MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project
PROPERTY
21-04-2026 18:10 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.