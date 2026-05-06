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NEWS

Milk tea spill on MTR sparks debate over etiquette and rules

NEWS
13 mins ago
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A video showing a passenger spilling Thai milk tea on the floor of a crowded MTR train has sparked debate online over public behavior and civic responsibility.

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The clip, shared on social media on Tuesday, shows the passenger immediately attempting to clean up the spill instead of leaving the scene. Other commuters—both Hong Kong residents and mainland visitors—are seen offering tissues and helping to wipe up the sticky mess.

A witness who posted the video on Threads wrote: “a bunch of Hongkongers gave tissues and helped wipe right away,” adding, “full disclosure: mainland tourists also helped.”

While the scene appeared to highlight a moment of shared kindness, reactions online quickly became divided.

Some users criticized the passenger for bringing a drink onto the MTR in the first place, noting that eating and drinking are prohibited on trains. Others defended the response, arguing that cleaning up the spill promptly demonstrated responsible behavior.

The original poster later expressed frustration over the shift in discussion, saying the focus should have remained on the cooperation between locals and visitors. 

“You can tell if people care about a place by the small things,” the post added.

As debate continued, some comments drew comparisons with past incidents involving tourist behavior, often in a sarcastic tone, while others acknowledged that public conduct has improved in recent years.

ChinaHong KongMTR

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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